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Support Dalia and Her Preborn Baby

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$840 USD

Fundraiser created byIsaac Buehler

Fundraiser funds will be received by Created Equal

Support Dalia and Her Preborn Baby

Earlier this month, we received a message from a young mother named Dalia who was overwhelmed, afraid, and searching for help.


After discovering that she was pregnant, Dalia scheduled an abortion. But when she arrived for her consultation appointment, something didn’t feel right. Deep down, she was unsure about going through with it.


According to Dalia, one of the clinic workers dismissed her concerns and told her, “It’s just a clump of cells — you’ll probably feel relief once it’s done.” Instead of bringing her peace, those words troubled her. For the first time, Dalia began asking herself a different question: “What if I keep my baby?”


That question changed everything.


Rather than moving forward with the chemical abortion, Dalia began looking into resources and support. By God’s kindness, while scrolling through social media, she came across Created Equal and reached out to us for help.


When we spoke with Dalia, we explained what the abortion pill would do to her preborn child, encouraged her to protect and love her baby, and assured her that she would not have to walk through this alone.


Since then, Dalia has connected with several different ministries and received support from a local pregnancy resource center, where she saw her baby’s heartbeat for the very first time!


Praise God that Dalia has now made the decision to keep her baby, despite significant pushback from the child’s father.


Now we have an opportunity to come alongside her in a very practical way.


We are raising support to help provide some of the essential items Dalia needs as she prepares to welcome her child, including a crib, a mattress, a stroller, and a car seat. Any additional funds raised beyond these immediate needs will go toward helping Dalia purchase a new car.


Your generosity can help give this mother stability, encouragement, and tangible support as she chooses life for her child.

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