Support DaisyDercie story

Afew people from YouTube have asked if they can help and support Daisy/Darcie which is extremely kind. She was born with ‘Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa’, it’s a painful skin disease which causes her skin to blister from minor friction or touch, resulting in her getting many wounds all over her body. Everyday is just about managing Daisy/Darcie’s condition and making her comfortable. It consists of wound care, bandaging her wounds, buying special clothing which don’t rub on her body and specialist equipment to make sure she stays happy and content.





Any donation made will go towards Darcie/Daisy and ensuring she has the best quality of life possible. Our time with our special little girl is short and precious and all we want to do is make as many happy memories as posting ,we appreciate all the love and support. It makes everyday that slighest bit easier❤️