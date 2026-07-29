Support Cynthia’s Journey to Reunite Her Family

Hello, my name is Cynthia. I am a wife who is trying to raise funds to help reunite

my family, my husband.

The financial challenges involved in bringing our family back together have been overwhelming between legal fees and daily cost

I cannot do it alone.

I am working hard and doing everything I can, but I am reaching out to ask for help from anyone who feels moved to support our journey.

Every donation no matter the amount will go toward the expenses needed to help us be together again.

If you are unable to donate sharing my story would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for any support you can give.

I (we) truly appreciate it and means the world to us.



