Support Family Battling Cancer

Hi! I am Audree Lane and I'm starting this campaign because a close friend of mine and her family are going through an incredibly tough time. February 19, 2026 they got shattering news that the husband/father has non hodgkin mediastinal b cell lymphoma cancer. It’s just one of those moments where life throws you for a loop, but somehow it must keep going.

Even going through this rough time life hasn't paused either. They are trying their best to manage everything—chemo sessions, hospital visits, and daily routines while also keeping up with work and home responsibilities.

They have two boys that are worried about their dad.

I know how hard it can be sometimes asking for help but even just the smallest amount can definitely help

If you feel like sharing some love or offering support today, every bit counts—whether it’s donating even $5 or simply reposting this message. Every little action sends out hope and care into their lives right now when they need it most! ❤️🙏

I have felt led as a friend to create this for them in this rough time. 💔 Thank you for taking the time to read my friends story.