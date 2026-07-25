Support Communities Needs

As a Christian business we have a vision to help veterans, elderly and anyone that can't afford to pay for regular carpet cleaning services. We have been faithfully praying over this vision and stewarding every idea, revelation, and dream that the Lord has giving us. God started giving us clear instructions "It's time to build now". Its an assignment that the Lord has called us to. We have visions of people getting saved and delivered here. As we clean carpets for these people. You aren't sowing into us, you are sowing into the Kingdom that will save souls. Together we can be Touching Hearts and Changing Lives to glorify Jesus.

We will be working with non-profit organizations and charities to find and reach these people. Your support will help fund equipment, maintenance of equipment, supplies, and other cost needed to provide these services.

Whether you can give 5 dollars or 500 dollars every dollar sows into Kingdom vision. If you can't give right now, please pray over this assignment and share with others.

Lets build this together and serve Jesus.

Thank you and God bless you.