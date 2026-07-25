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Support Cody’s Brain Cancer Healing Journey

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$8,460 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Levi

Fundraiser funds will be received by Amanda Levi

Support Cody’s Brain Cancer Healing Journey

Almost five years ago, just two months after we were married, Cody was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor called a high-grade astrocytoma. After undergoing brain surgery, months of treatment, and receiving an incredible amount of prayer and support, God carried us through the hardest season of our lives. Cody has been cancer-free for over 4 years, and we even welcomed our first son Theo into the world last year after the doctors said it may not be possible. 


Last week, during his routine brain scan at St. Jude, we received some very sad news that the cancer has returned aggressively. Surgery is not a viable option this time around, so we are pursuing a more holistic approach to Cody's healing. We will return to St. Jude in one month for another MRI, and until then, we are praying hard and doing everything we can to create the healthiest environment possible for Cody's body to heal. 


Above all else, we believe in the power of prayer. We are asking the Lord to do what only He can do - to miraculously shrink this tumor and bring complete healing to Cody. We are so grateful for everyone who has faithfully prayed for us over the years. Please keep praying!


Along with lots of prayer, we'll be working with a holistic cancer doctor and making significant lifestyle changes (even more than we have previously done) to give Cody's body every opportunity to heal. This includes STRESS REDUCTION, nervous system therapies, cancer-fighting diet/supplementation, oxygen therapies, detoxing, etc. 


If you feel led to support us financially, these funds will go directly toward healing-related expenses and help relieve financial pressure so Cody can reduce his workload and focus on healing. But whether you are able to financially give or not, we would really love your prayers. We have seen God’s faithfulness before, and we trust that He will continue to walk with us through whatever lies ahead.


Thank you for loving our family so well. We look forward to sharing updates as Cody goes along this journey again. God bless! 


“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” — Romans 12:12

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