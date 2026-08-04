Support Club Aprende's Summer of Faith and

This October, I’ll be going back to Guatemala on a mission trip with Club Aprende, a program that helps kids grow academically, emotionally, and spiritually.





We’ll spend the week doing activities, games, crafts, Bible stories, and mentoring—creating a safe place where kids can learn, feel loved, and build hope for the future.





These trips are always a reminder of how God works in all of us, both the children and the team serving them. My prayer is that every child we meet knows they are loved and not forgotten.





If you feel led to support this mission through prayer or giving, I would truly appreciate it. Your support helps make this possible.





Thank you for being part of it.







