Support Christopher Luckey's Recovery and Fight fo





On October 13, 2025, Christopher Luckey called the Abilene Police Department for help during a mental health crisis.

According to Christopher, he informed responding officers that he was experiencing a psychiatric emergency, was not taking his prescribed medication, and was unarmed. He voluntarily cooperated with officers and consented to two separate searches of his person, both of which reportedly confirmed that he possessed no weapons.

Christopher also told officers that he had recently sought treatment at Serenity House and asked for assistance returning there so he could receive the help he needed.

What began as a call for help ended in tragedy.

Christopher states that after approximately fifteen minutes of interaction, officers instructed him to stand and place his hands behind his back. Struggling with his mental state, he hesitated and requested that another unit be called. Moments later, he was taken to the ground. During the encounter, Christopher alleges that he was struck multiple times, tased repeatedly, and ultimately shot multiple times, including in the head and leg.

Against incredible odds, Christopher survived.

Today, he faces a long road to recovery. In addition to the physical and emotional trauma caused by this incident, he is also facing significant legal challenges and mounting expenses. His family is working tirelessly to support him as he heals and seeks accountability through the legal process.

We are raising funds to help cover:

• Medical expenses and ongoing treatment

• Rehabilitation and recovery costs

• Mental health care and counseling

• Basic living expenses for Christopher and his family during this difficult time

Christopher reached out for help during one of the most vulnerable moments of his life. Regardless of where anyone stands on the circumstances surrounding this incident, no one should face recovery alone.

Every donation, share, and message of support makes a difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing Christopher's story and keeping him and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for standing with Christopher and helping him rebuild his life after a life-changing tragedy.



