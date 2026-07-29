Support the Brooks Family & Christopher's Legacy

On the morning of May 21, 2026, our community suffered an unimaginable loss. Christopher Brooks, a beloved son, brother, friend, and South Fork High School senior, tragically lost his life in a car accident on his way to graduation rehearsal.

Christopher was known for his kindness, maturity, gentle spirit, and the way he truly listened to people. He was a young man of Christian faith whose character left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him. Chris loved being around people. Whether he was with his classmates, bowling league teammates, Boy Scout troop, youth group friends, or his family, he always lit up the room. Ask anyone in the community and they would tell you: Christopher was truly a beacon of joy, hope, and God's love.

As the Brooks family faces the unthinkable, many in the community have asked how they can help. With the family’s permission, we have created this GiveSendGo to support them with immediate needs, memorial expenses, and to help fulfill one of Christopher’s dreams: revitalizing the outdated Zeus Park butterfly garden in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Your generosity will help honor Christopher’s life, support his grieving family, and continue the legacy of service he cared so deeply about.

Thank you for standing with the Brooks family during this heartbreaking time.



