Support Chosen Generation Conference 10th Edition

We are raising funds for the 10th edition of the Chosen Generation Conference—a youth and young adult gathering hosted annually by Fresh Anointing International Church (FAIC). This conference is a space where young people discover their identity and purpose in Christ, build meaningful connections, and grow spiritually.





The conference will take place at Black Rock Christian Camp & Retreat Center in Lancaster, PA, from July 27 through July 30, 2026. It is a four-day experience filled with powerful worship, sound biblical teaching, practical sessions, Christ-Centered servant leadership training, and engaging activities—all centered on deepening our relationship with God.





As we celebrate this 10th edition, our goal is to make it a truly unforgettable experience. We want to ensure that no one cannot attend because of financial limitations. Your support will help make it possible for many young people to attend for free or at a significantly reduced cost. Donations will also go toward essential conference needs, including transportation, meals, accommodation, and program coordination.





We invite you to partner with us in this mission of raising the next generation for Christ. Your generosity can make a lasting impact on the lives of many. The conference fee per person is $350; however, any amount is graciously appreciated.





“A generous soul will prosper, and he who refreshes others will himself be refreshed.”

— Proverbs 11:25 (NKJV)