Support Children Fighting Cancer-Texas QB Arch Man

Hello everyone!





My name is Mike Stewart, and I am honored to be the Vice President of one of the fastest growing Childhood Cancer Charities “Miracle Children’s Foundation” in the country. Our charity provides children that are in current cancer treatments with Apple iPads, which research has show that tablets are one of the best mental health tools a child can possess that is facing extended times in the hospital or at home due to illness. What most are unaware of is that according to the American Cancer Society roughly 70% of the families that have a child fighting cancer are on some form of government assistance. Unfortunately, most families can’t afford to make that expenditure, especially when talking about an Apple iPad which sell for almost $500 per iPad. That is where we step in and fill that void and gift their child an iPad.





But that is not all we do, for our events we contact local “high profile” athletes and get them to hand them to the children fighting cancer, take pictures with them and their families, and sign autographs. The kids, and of course the Dad’s “lol”, love meeting and interacting with the athletes. We also have been very blessed with partnering up with two incredibly caring and compassionate companies that share our empathy we have for these children. Raising Cane’s brings food, gift certificates and their famous plush puppies “which always steal the show so to speak" for the families and Kona Ice is kind enough to treat everyone to Snow Cones!





We are raising money for an incredible event we’re hosting for children fighting cancer at Texas Children’s Hospital in Austin, Texas on Sunday, September 20th.





We are so proud to announce the pre-season Heisman favorite - University of Texas QB Arch Manning, and teammates, will be putting a lot of smiles on the faces of some incredibly brave children and handing out Raising Cane’s Backpacks with iPads in them to the children fighting cancer in Austin. Our goal is to be able to provide Texas Children’s Hospital with 150 Apple iPads which would cover all new childhood cancer diagnosis at Texas Children’s in Austin for an entire year. But to accomplish that goal we truly need help from the public. If you want to see the work we do, just go to our Facebook page "Facebook.com/MiracleChildrens.org” or our website, and if those pictures and videos will melt your heart.





In order to deliver 150 Apple iPads to Texas Children’s Hospital for the Arch Manning event we need to raise a total of $65,000. We are on our way with a couple family foundations that have committed to donating. But we definitely need a lot of help to hit the 150 iPads/$65,000 goal.





Every contribution, big or small, makes a real impact. Even just a few dollars can help move this mission forward and reach those who need it most. Please help to make this day super special for these children dealing with health issues no child should ever have to deal with.





If you are not in the position to donate right now, sharing this fundraiser is also incredibly helpful. Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity. It means the world to these children fighting cancer and their families!





Mike Stewart

VP - Miracle Children’s Foundation

www.MiracleChildrens.org



