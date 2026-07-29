Support Cheree Answering the Call to Serve

Hi everyone!





This December, I have the opportunity to travel to Mexico City with my church, New Life Worship Center, through Operation Serve, for a mission trip focused on serving and supporting local communities. During this trip, our ministry team will be serving through outreach, ministry, encouragement, worship, donations, providing medical, dental, optometry and practical support for the communities we encounter. Im incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be apart of something bigger than myself and to serve others with love and compassion.





Over the last few years, my faith has grown in so many ways that have challenged me, stretched me, and strengthened me. Between work, motherhood, and life's challenges, I've learned how important it is to stay grounded in purpose and service. This mission trip feels like an opportunity for me to grow spiritually, serve intentionally, and be apart of pouring into others in a meaningful way.





If you feel led to support me financially or through prayer, I would truly appreciate it. Every donation, big or small helps make this mission possible.

Thank you so much got believing in me, praying for me, and being apart of this journey with me.

-Chereé Pepper