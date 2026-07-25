Support Charity for World Junior Championship

Hi, my name is Charity Lam, and I am a competitive badminton player. I have been playing this beautiful sport for most of my life, since I was about 5. I’m currently 17 years old, so growing up to this sport has become a huge part of me. Badminton has taught me so much about discipline, work ethics, perseverance, and much more. It was not just a sport to me, it was something that helped shape me into the person I am today. Sadly, my journey in playing this sport as a junior athlete has come to an end. This spring I was greatly honored in winning a spot to represent the USA for mixed doubles at the Victor BWF World Juniors Championship which will be hosted in Egypt in October. I also won a spot to represent the USA in the Junior Pan Am Games in Brazil in July, for mixed doubles and girls singles. Though it is such a great honor to play and represent in all these tournaments, they are expensive. The estimated cost of these two tournaments is about $5,000. If you would be willing to help fund this last journey of mine as a junior athlete giving me a great closure to my junior years as a badminton player, I would be most grateful. My goal for this Go Fund Me is $3,000. Your donations will go toward my trip to Egypt and Brazil whether it be airplane tickets, hotels, registration fees, transportation or other necessities for these trips. Thank you for taking the time to read this! May God Bless you!!! (please share this Go Fund Me to those around you, much appreciated)(＾▽＾)





Thank you!

Charity



