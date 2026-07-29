Support Cece's STCW Basic Training Certification

Hello everyone! If you are reading this far, thank you for arriving here to donate towards my STCW Basic Training certification this month. After volunteering abroad for 3 years, I wish to apply for the course while I am currently in southern Turkey. The GOAL: be hired as a 2026 Crew member at sea aboard a health-minded yacht, family, and crew as a Personal Trainer & Rehabilitation expert during yachting season, where I can best utilize advanced skills and experience as a certified Functional Patterns personal trainer, Nutritionist, and Wellness Instructor. These funds applied to the Fethiye/Göcek Superyacht Academy intense 6 day basic training certification required for all crew members aboard maritime vessels, with the 6th day covering international waters outside of Turkey. The STCW certification (€850/$925) for 6 days this June and maritime medical physical exam (€509/$550) is taught in English to cover all international waters worldwide.

Additional experience includes previous swim instructor, current CPR/FirstAid/AED, early and secondary educational background, operating speed boats for sport 20+ years, plus 8 years of hospitality. Coastal experience was 1 year sailing crew off of the Charleston, SC harbor and SUP for 13 years, while boating and fishing on friends center consoles and yachts under 9.8m, assisting with driving, docking, launching, and cleaning. I am grateful for any donations which will assist in obtaining this certification in June 2026. After traveling abroad for 3 years volunteering, I am needing assistance in the next chapter. Your kindness to help is welcomed and appreciated. Warmest regards, Cece