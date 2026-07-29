Support Casey’s Recovery

On May 24, 2026, my husband Casey was involved in a serious dirt bike accident when his Stark dirt bike unexpectedly shut off in the middle of a jump, causing a devastating crash.

As a result of the accident, he suffered fractures to three vertebrae (T9, T11, and T12), multiple bulging discs, and three broken fingers. Two of those fingers require surgery with pins, and his operation is scheduled for this next week.

My husband works as a crane operator in the oil field, a physically demanding job that he loves and that provides for our family. Due to the severity of his injuries, he will be unable to work for an extended period while he recovers.

Unfortunately, we do not have health insurance, which means all medical care is being paid out of pocket. We are already facing approximately $10,000 in medical expenses, and additional costs may arise during his recovery.

We are humbly asking for help during this difficult time, something that does not come easily for us. We have always tried to handle life’s challenges on our own, but the combination of unexpected medical expenses and lost income has put us in a position where we need support. Any donation, prayer, or share of this fundraiser means more to our family than we can express.

Any funds raised will go directly toward medical bills, surgery expenses, and basic household expenses while he is unable to work. If you are unable to donate, we completely understand and would be incredibly grateful if you would share our fundraiser with others.

Thank you for your support, prayers, and kindness as we navigate this unexpected challenge. We appreciate every person who takes the time to read, share, donate, or keep our family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult season.