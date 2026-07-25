Support Cahill family through Surgery/work loss

My daddy, Stan Cahill was severely hurt during a construction demo job the washer fell down 2 stories landing on his face multiple times landing him in the ICU. He needs full face reconstruction surgery and has a feeding tube. Both are very expensive. My parents are the first to give and the last to ask. It was hard to get to this point, but they have no where else to turn due to the lack of insurance. This would help mom, Dawn Cahill, be there for him too as he recovers as he will need 24/7 aid for at-least the projected year. If you have it in your hearts to donate please do, or send a prayer and share. Thank you we give all the Glory to God! Our pay it forward percent of contribution for help during this difficult time will go to first responders in support of their son, who is in law enforcement.