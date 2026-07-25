Support - Brooke George

We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for support for our beloved family member, Brooke George, who is currently being detained in Dubai.





Over recent weeks, we have already made substantial payments toward legal and case-related expenses. In addition, we are responsible for covering Brooke’s essential day-to-day needs while she remains detained, including clothing, food, phone credit, so she can stay in contact with family and legal representatives and other required fees.





Despite our best efforts, the costs continue to grow and have placed an enormous strain on our family. We are therefore asking friends, extended family, and anyone willing to help to contribute whatever they can.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward Brooke’s legal support, daily necessities, and the expenses required to maintain communication and care while she remains detained.





This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional period for all of us. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express. If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you could share this fundraiser with others.





Thank you for standing with Brooke and our family during this challenging time.



