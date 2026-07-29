Support Brittni's Fight to Recover from Toxic Mold

My name is Susan Henery. I’m reaching out to help my daughter, Brittni, who endured 3.5 years living in toxic mold and is now facing ongoing health challenges.





I have witnessed every painful step of this experience firsthand. I’ve watched the vibrant, energetic person she once was become someone living with constant exhaustion, brain fog so severe it makes simple tasks overwhelming, and symptoms that seem to shift and intensify without warning.





This illness has affected every part of Brittni’s life. There have been days when she could barely get out of bed. Days filled with doctor appointments, uncertainty, and daily challenges that most people never see. I’ve watched her push herself just to get through the smallest tasks, only to be knocked down again by her symptoms.





As her mom, I have felt helpless watching her fight so hard just to feel normal and not being able to fix it for her.





We are asking for help because there is still a long road ahead. Every donation, every share, and every kind word brings Brittni one step closer to recovery.





Thank you for taking the time to read Brittni’s story and for any support you can give during this challenging time.





Brittni’s Story: In Her Own Words





Symptoms and Struggle





“I was slowly being poisoned in my own home, and no one could explain what was happening to me.





For 3.5 years, I was unknowingly exposed to toxic mold. During that time, my health began to unravel in ways I couldn’t explain. What started as subtle symptoms turned into something far more serious and life-altering.





What soon followed felt like living with the worst kind of flu imaginable, except it never went away and intensified over time.





My most severe symptoms included:

• Crushing fatigue that didn’t respond to rest

• Debilitating brain fog and memory loss

• Insomnia

• GI issues and food sensitivities

• Respiratory issues

• Anxiety

• Depression





My body felt like it was fighting something invisible that no doctor could identify.





Standard lab work repeatedly came back “normal.” I was told I was “fine” and that “I didn’t look sick.” Meanwhile, I no longer recognized my own reflection in the mirror. There were many days where I felt like it was my last day on Earth.





At my worst, I was bedridden and no amount of rest seemed to help. I was sleeping 12+ hours each night, yet every morning felt like I hadn’t slept at all.





Basic daily tasks became overwhelming and felt almost impossible. I went from working out regularly to barely making it through a shower without gasping for air, terrified I might pass out. I shifted from meal prepping for the week to skipping meals entirely.





My symptoms were repeatedly dismissed by nearly everyone around me and I was made to feel like it was all in my head. But it wasn’t.





Discovery and Diagnosis





My inner voice kept warning me that something wasn’t right. I searched relentlessly for answers, continuing to work and push through daily life.





Mold toxicity wasn’t something I even considered until I found visible mold in my home. This discovery led me to test my body for mycotoxins (mold toxins). The results were shocking. An average mold-toxic individual has around 4 mold toxins out of range. I had 10.





To confirm the mold source, I had my home tested. Multiple toxic molds were detected. The 3 deadliest types, including black mold, were present at extremely high levels. These matched up to the mold toxins in my body.





Impact on Life





I reported the mold issue to my landlord. I remember feeling sick to my stomach after I learned that a pipe had burst the winter before I moved in. Because the house was vacant, there was a delay in addressing the damage.





That’s when the full picture finally came into focus and everything started to make sense.





As I became sicker, I spent more time at home, not knowing I was only deepening the damage. I reduced my work hours to part-time just to cope, but even that became too much.





I remained in survival mode for another year until my body finally reached a breaking point. I had no choice but to leave my job entirely.





In order to have any chance at healing, I had to make an incredibly difficult decision. I was forced to leave my home.





I also had to dispose of most of my belongings to avoid bringing the contamination with me. Spending hours sorting through my possessions was absolutely gut-wrenching.





Losing not only my health, but also my sense of safety and the things I had built my life around has been devastating.





The heartbreak didn’t stop there. My dog was also affected by the toxic environment. She developed a lipoma (benign mass) on her leg that will require surgery. This has added another layer of emotional and financial strain to an already overwhelming situation.





Current Challenges





For nearly the last year, I’ve been staying with family. Unfortunately, mold was also discovered in my family’s home. Remaining in this environment has interfered with my ability to fully recover.





My focus remains on healing and trying to regain my ability to function in daily life. I’ve been working with a functional medicine practitioner to support my body through detox and recovery. While I have made solid progress, the road to healing is complex and expensive. None of my treatment is covered by insurance.





How You Can Help





This has been a long and very isolating journey that I never saw coming. I am not someone who asks for help easily, but I have exhausted every option possible on my own. While I finally feel like I can see a light at the end of the tunnel, I cannot reach it alone.





I am hoping to raise $10,000 to help cover:

• Safe housing and rebuilding basic necessities

• Ongoing appointments with functional medicine practitioner

• Detox and recovery protocols

• Daily living expenses while I focus on continued healing





This experience has taken so much: my health, my stability, my sense of normalcy. But I am determined to heal and rebuild my life.





If you are able to give, no matter the amount, it would mean more than I can express. If not, sharing my story would mean just as much. If reading my story helps even one person feel seen or find answers, then it will have been worthwhile.





I am deeply grateful for your support, kindness, and prayers.





Thank you for taking the time to read this and for helping me fight for my health during one of the hardest chapters of my life."





-Brittni