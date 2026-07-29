Support Brayahs journey after open Heart surgery

Hello I am a mother of five girls and my youngest Miss Brayah recently had emergency open heart surgery she is just a one year old and has shown strength of a lion through this all. Right now I am out of work to care for her and have ran out of any time so I am not receiving and income at this moment. All my bills are piling up and I just need a little help to stay afloat until I return to work. I am a 35 year old single mom who has a career in corrections and also hold a part time at a gas station. So I work hard I just can not get past this hump with out a little help. My children rang from 14years old to baby Brayah who is a 1 year old. Right now my air conditioning messed up and my light bill has been outrageous and is now 3100.00 due to adding a deposit from it being disconnected once due to two bills being $600+. My air conditioning unit is now fixed but I am out due to Brayahs surgery and they have set my disconnection to May 13th.