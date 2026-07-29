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Support Bolt Recovery Journey

Goal$9,500 USD
Raised$130 USD

Fundraiser created byGenevieve Rust

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jacob Philpott

Support Bolt Recovery Journey

Help Bolt’s Recovery Journey 🐾


Bolt is a 2.5-year-old Great Pyrenees/Shepherd mix who has always been an incredibly friendly, energetic, and outgoing dog. What started as an accident while chasing a squirrel turned into a devastating medical journey for him and his owner, Jacob, who is also a coworker and friend.


After landing on another dog, Bolt seriously injured his leg and had to be driven over 5 hours to Alabama for surgery. Unfortunately, complications followed, leading to multiple surgeries, ongoing appointments, and extensive treatments over the last month and a half. Despite every effort to save his leg, an infection spread into the bone, and Bolt ultimately had to undergo a leg amputation.


Jacob has done everything possible to save Bolt and continues fighting for his recovery every step of the way. At the same time, Jacob and his family recently welcomed a new baby, while supporting their household on a single income with a stay-at-home mom. The emotional and financial burden has been overwhelming.


Bolt’s veterinary expenses have already exceeded $8,000, and he still requires continued medical care, follow-up visits, and monitoring to ensure the infection does not return and threaten his life. Funds raised will go solely toward Bolt’s past, current, and future medical expenses, recovery care, and mobility support.


Although Bolt is learning to adapt to life on three legs, we are also hoping to help provide mobility assistance equipment, such as a wheelchair/cart, to help him continue running, playing, and living the active life he deserves.


Dogs are incredibly resilient, and Bolt still has so much life and love ahead of him. Any donation, prayer, or share would mean the world to Bolt, Jacob, and their growing family.


All proceeds raised will go directly to Jacob to assist with Bolt’s veterinary bills, continued medical care, and recovery needs.


Thank you for helping give Bolt a second chance at a happy and active. ❤️ 🐾

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