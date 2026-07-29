Support Bobby and his family

My name is Arkim, and I am reaching out for help for my 18-year-old son, Bobby.





Bobby is currently being held in custody with a bail amount set at $500,000. Our family is doing everything we can to support him and ensure he has the opportunity to work with his attorney and prepare his defense while surrounded by the support of his loved ones.





The legal process is expensive and overwhelming. We are raising funds to help with bail-related costs, attorney fees, court expenses, transportation, and other necessities associated with his case. These expenses are far beyond what our family can afford on our own.





This has been one of the most difficult times our family has ever faced. Regardless of the circumstances, Bobby is a son, a brother, and a young man with people who love him and want to see him have a fair opportunity to move forward through the legal process.





We are asking for support from friends, family, and our community. Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to us.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this difficult time.





With gratitude,

Arkim and Family







