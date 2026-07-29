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Support Betsy Burris After John Burris Passing

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$75 USD

Fundraiser created byBrian Ronk

Fundraiser funds will be received by Brian Ronk

Support Betsy Burris After John Burris Passing

Dear friends,

We come together with heavy hearts and deep gratitude to honor the life of John Burris, a beloved husband, father, and faithful servant of God.


John was an original member of the church plant, Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Central Maryland, beginning in June 1983. He served as a worship leader and was known for his quiet devotion, his love for the Lord, and his deep care for his family. His life reflected a steady and enduring faith that touched many.


In this difficult season, we have an opportunity to come alongside his wife, Betsy, and their daughter, Madeline, in a very practical way.


The unexpected nature of these days brings not only grief, but also immediate responsibilities and expenses. We are seeking to ease that burden so Betsy and Madeline can have the space to grieve, rest, and be surrounded by the love of family and community.


Funds raised will help with:

  1. Funeral and cremation arrangements
  2. Immediate household and living expenses
  3. Ongoing support in the weeks ahead as they adjust to this new season

If you feel led to give, please know that your generosity—no matter the amount—will make a real and tangible difference. Even a small gift, when combined with others, can help lift a meaningful portion of this burden.


If giving is not possible, your prayers are deeply valued and appreciated.


Thank you for surrounding Betsy and Madeline with care during this time.
The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. — Psalm 34:18


Thank you for honoring John’s life and legacy through your love, support, and prayer.


All funds will be collected and given in full to support Betsy and Madeline.

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