Support Bella’s Medical Care

Bella’s Story

Bella is a precious 11-year-old Domestic Shorthair who became part of my life as a tiny kitten. Over the years, my love for her has grown into a deep commitment to giving her the best life and medical care I can. She is truly a cherished member of my family.





In late 2025, Bella was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism after routine bloodwork revealed an elevated T4 level. On April 30, 2026, she was also diagnosed with early-stage chronic kidney disease (IRIS Stage I), and an abdominal ultrasound identified kidney stones and a bladder stone, which continue to require monitoring as part of her ongoing care. She also has a history of chronic gastrointestinal disease and ongoing skin issues, making her medical care more complex and requiring careful monitoring.





Bella successfully completed radioactive iodine (I-131) treatment and her one-month post-treatment follow-up appointment. Her bloodwork from this follow-up appointment also revealed decreased total protein and a trend of decreasing red blood cell parameters. Based on Bella’s history of chronic gastrointestinal disease, her veterinarian believes she likely needs additional support for her gastrointestinal condition and has recommended starting a Vitamin B-Complex supplement. In addition, because Bella’s kidney values increased slightly, her veterinarian has recommended monthly supplementation with AminAvast and Porus One to help support her early-stage chronic kidney disease. Although Bella’s hyperthyroidism appears to have been successfully treated, ongoing care for her other chronic medical conditions is still needed.





Bella’s ongoing care includes two additional post-I-131 follow-up appointments and continued monitoring of her early-stage chronic kidney disease (IRIS Stage I), chronic gastrointestinal disease, decreased total protein, a trend of decreasing red blood cell parameters, kidney stones, and a bladder stone. Continued monitoring is important to help preserve Bella’s health, monitor for changes, and identify any concerns as early as possible.





Because of Bella's current conditions, her veterinarian recommended a comprehensive veterinary nutrition consultation. Her veterinarian believes a carefully formulated homemade diet would better support Bella’s kidney function, gastrointestinal health, potential skin health, and overall well-being.





This fundraiser has been created to help cover Bella’s continuing veterinary care, including:

Three-month post-I-131 follow-up appointment (September 22, 2026) (includes her annual rabies vaccine and blood pressure evaluation) — $381.28 Six-month post-I-131 follow-up appointment (December 2026 – date to be determined) — $300.28 Veterinary nutrition consultation (December 1, 2026) — $585.25 Follow-up abdominal ultrasound and testing (tentatively planned for December 2026 with her six-month post I-131 follow-up appointment, or by April 2027 at the latest; testing includes sedation, abdominal ultrasound, gastrointestinal panel, fecal diagnostic testing, and, if medically recommended, ultrasound-guided fine needle aspiration with cytology) — $1,049.75–$1,358.75 Additional diagnostics or follow-up care, if medically recommended, including: Nutrition follow-up appointments and potential diet reformulation fees — $325





These appointments and diagnostic tests are essential for monitoring Bella’s thyroid function, kidney function, gastrointestinal health, diet response, blood pressure, and overall well-being so that any changes can be identified and addressed as early as possible.





The estimated high cost of Bella’s veterinary care, including the personal amount I have chosen to give back to GiveSendGo, is $3,278.40. Because GiveSendGo doesn’t allow for fundraising amounts to include cents, I have rounded up to $3,279. If Bella’s medical expenses are lower than anticipated or additional funds are raised beyond this fundraiser’s goal, those funds will be used solely toward Bella’s future veterinary care, including medically recommended follow-up appointments, diagnostic testing, treatments, and her ongoing monthly AminAvast, Porus One, and Vitamin B-Complex supplementation.





If you would feel more comfortable making a payment directly to either of the veterinary hospitals treating Bella rather than through GiveSendGo, I completely understand and deeply appreciate your support. Please email me at bellasmedicalcare@gmail.com , and I will provide the hospital’s information so you can donate directly to the hospital of your choice.





Thank you for supporting Bella in whatever way feels most comfortable to you. Every donation, every prayer, and every share means more than I can express. I also sincerely thank you for taking the time to read Bella’s story.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Nicole and Bella









Please Note

Bella currently has two fundraisers that support different aspects of her veterinary care.





There is a Paws 4 A Cure fundraiser that was created as part of my grant application and helps raise funds toward the remaining balance of Bella’s HESKA environmental allergy testing and allergen-specific immunotherapy, if it is recommended.





This GiveSendGo fundraiser helps cover Bella’s continued veterinary care, including her three-month and six-month post-I-131 follow-up appointments, veterinary nutrition consultation, follow-up abdominal ultrasound and testing, additional diagnostics or follow-up care if medically recommended (including nutrition follow-up appointments and potential diet reformulation fees), and continued monitoring of her chronic medical conditions.





Together, these fundraisers support different aspects of Bella’s ongoing veterinary care and help ensure she receives the specialized treatment and monitoring she needs.