Support Baby Merrick on his Road to Recovery

Our family is reaching out for support during one of the most difficult times we have ever faced.





Recently, our beloved nephew, Merrick who is 10 months old became seriously ill with Adenovirus. What initially seemed like a virus quickly turned into a life-threatening medical emergency when he began suffering from multiple seizures. The seizures caused swelling in his brain and have left him facing a long and uncertain road to recovery.





As a result of the brain swelling, Merrick has lost some of his motor functions and now requires intensive rehabilitation to help him regain his strength and independence. He has been transferred to a specialized rehabilitation facility far from home, where he is receiving the care and therapy he needs. At this time, there is no estimated release date, and his recovery journey is expected to be a lengthy one.





While our family is grateful that he is receiving the treatment he needs, this situation has created an unexpected financial burden for his parents. The rehabilitation facility is located more than three hours away from their home, making daily travel nearly impossible. To remain close to their son during this critical time, they must stay in hotels or temporary lodging near the facility, resulting in significant expenses for accommodations, meals, transportation, and other necessities.





We are asking for your support to help ease this financial strain so that Merrick's parents can focus on what matters most—being by his side throughout his recovery. Every donation, no matter the size, will help provide lodging and support for the family while they navigate this challenging chapter.





If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you could share this fundraiser and keep Merrick in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Your love and encouragement mean more to our family than words can express as we stand together and help Merrick take each step toward healing.