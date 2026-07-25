Support baby lincolns heart surgery & recovery

Our family is asking for your love, prayers, and support as we prepare to welcome our sweet baby boy, Lincoln, into the world.





During pregnancy, Lincoln was diagnosed with Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA), a serious congenital heart defect. In a healthy heart, the two main arteries carry oxygen-rich blood to the body and oxygen-poor blood to the lungs. In Lincoln’s heart, these arteries are switched, preventing his body from receiving the oxygen it needs.





In addition to his TGA diagnosis, Lincoln’s foramen ovale (a flap that normally helps circulate blood before birth) has closed prematurely. Due to the complexity of his condition, I will have a scheduled C-section, and Lincoln will be taken directly after birth into the care of a specialized cardiac team. Doctors will need to perform an emergency balloon procedure to reopen the flap and keep him stable until he can undergo open-heart surgery to repair his heart. Following surgery, Lincoln is expected to spend an extended time in the hospital as he recovers.





As you can imagine, this has placed an overwhelming emotional and financial burden on our family. I will be unable to work while recovering from my C-section and staying by Lincoln’s side throughout his hospitalization. Unfortunately, my job does not provide paid maternity leave, sick leave, or other income protection. While facing medical expenses, my family will also continue to have everyday bills at home, including rent, utilities, groceries, and other essential household costs.





We are asking for help to ease some of this financial stress so that we can focus on what matters most—being there for our baby boy during this incredibly difficult journey.





If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, it will make a meaningful difference. If you’re unable to give financially, we would be so grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep Lincoln and our family in your prayers.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, generosity, and support as we walk this long road together.





My c section date is suppose to be August 4th but with things progressing he could be here sooner!