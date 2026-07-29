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Support Baby Jessie on her Journey to Healing

Fundraiser created byKimberly Treat

Fundraiser funds will be received by Morgan Waters

Support Baby Jessie on her Journey to Healing

There are moments in life that test everything we think we know about strength, faith, and love. For Morgan and Preston Jones, that moment has come as they prepare for their precious baby girl, Jessie, to undergo a life changing heart surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.


Jessie is a miracle - deeply loved, fiercely fought for, and surrounded by a family that would move heaven and earth to give her the very best chance at a healthy life. Morgan and Preston have poured their hearts into becoming the incredible parents they are today, and there is no doubt they will do whatever it takes to make this happen for their sweet baby girl.


But even miracles come with challenges.


In order to give Jessie the specialized care she needs, they have to take her to Boston. No other hospital in Florida is willing to take on Jessie’s case. During this time, they will be balancing life between home and hospital—maintaining their household here in Florida while also securing a rental in Boston for Morgan, their son Cash, and the rotating family and friends who will be there to support them through Jessie’s surgery and recovery.


The financial and logistical burdens are significant. Expenses will include:


- Temporary housing in Boston

- Travel back and forth for Preston and other family members

- Daily living costs such as food and essentials

- Medical-related expenses not fully covered by insurance


While Morgan and Preston are prepared to give everything they have for Jessie, they don’t have to do it alone.


So many of us have watched Morgan and Preston grow up from babies just like Cash and Jessie! This is where their village comes in.❤️


If you know this family, you know their hearts. And if you don’t, trust this: they are the kind of people who would show up for anyone in a heartbeat. Now it’s our turn to show up for them.


We are asking for your support—whether through prayer, sharing this campaign, or giving financially—to help ease the burden so Morgan and Preston can focus on what matters most: being there for Jessie every step of the way.


Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference. Every act of kindness lifts a weight off their shoulders. And every prayer brings strength, comfort, and hope.


Let’s come together and surround Sweet Baby Jessie with love, support, and faith as she begins this journey toward healing.


Thank you for being part of their village.

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