Support Ashley Olive

TRANS PEOPLE ARE FUNNIER

(and if we prove it, we’re giving the money away)





Apparently outrage pays. Apparently if you say something ugly enough, loud enough, and wrap it in the word “comedy,” people throw money at you.





Which got me thinking. If that’s true—then what happens when actual funny people show up?





Not because I want revenge. Revenge is boring. I want something much funnier.





I want to become a comedian.





Not despite being trans. Not “for visibility.” Not to trauma-dump into a microphone under blue stage lights while someone snaps their fingers and calls it brave.





I want to become a comedian because trans people are already funny.





We’ve had to be.





When your existence gets debated at breakfast television volume while you’re just trying to buy oat milk and survive summer in a polyester dress—you either develop humour or become permanently exhausted.





Humour has always been one of our oldest survival strategies.





So here is my proposal.





I want to build a comedy project—stand-up, storytelling, weird theatre, music, chaos, satire—whatever shape it becomes.





And then—





Give the money away.





Not to me.





Not to a corporation.





Not to a boardroom.





To First Nations Aboriginal Mutual Aid.





Because I refuse to believe outrage deserves profit more than community deserves care.





I want to prove something simple:





That joy can fund resistance.





That trans people can create more than fear.





That comedy doesn’t have to punch down to be sharp.





That the funniest thing in the world might just be kindness surviving anyway.





This campaign is not about cancelling anyone.





It’s about creating something better.





Help me become a comedian.





Help me build a trans artist comedy project.





Help me redirect attention into action.





And when we finally raise the money: we hand the mic over.





Always was. Always will be Aboriginal Land.





With love, glitter, and inappropriate confidence,





Ashley Olive

Trans Department

@mxashleyo @transdpt