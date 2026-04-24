Support Ashley for Neck Surgery

Hello my name is Ashley and I was born with my neck tilted to the side. When I was younger I didn't want to get it fixed because I was afraid but now I want to get my neck fixed so I can look normal. I am asking for support because of the amount of time I will be out of work and how much it will take a toll on me not able to work for awhile. Please share, pray and/or donate to help me get my neck fixed.