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Support Ao’s Journey to Study Mechatronics Enginee

Goal$60,000 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byao Li

Support Ao’s Journey to Study Mechatronics Enginee

﻿Hello everyone,


My name is Ao Li, and I am from Puyang, Henan Province, China.


I am very grateful to have received an offer to study a Master of Mechatronics Engineering at the University of Adelaide in Australia. This opportunity represents years of hard work, determination, and my hope for a better future.


Since I was young, I have been interested in engineering and technology. I believe that engineering is not only about machines and systems, but also about creating solutions that can improve people’s lives. Through my master’s studies, I hope to develop professional skills in areas such as automation, robotics, and intelligent systems, and eventually become a skilled engineer.


I come from an ordinary family in China. Studying overseas is a major challenge for my family, but we have always believed that education is one of the most valuable investments in the future. To support my dream, my family and I have already prepared approximately 500,000 RMB (around AUD 100,000) for my studies in Australia.


However, completing an international master’s degree requires significant financial resources, including tuition fees, accommodation, insurance, and daily living expenses.


My father is currently the main income earner in my family, with an annual income of around 100,000 RMB. My mother does not currently have a stable income. In addition, my younger brother will begin his university education in September 2027, which will bring additional educational responsibilities for my family.


After careful planning, I estimate that I still need approximately 300,000 RMB (around AUD 60,000) to successfully complete my studies.


I am creating this fundraising campaign because I hope to connect with people who believe in the importance of education and the opportunities it can create. I am not asking others to replace my own efforts. I have already taken steps to prepare for this journey, and I will continue to work hard, study seriously, and take responsibility for my future.


Any support, no matter the amount, will help reduce my financial pressure and allow me to focus more on my education and professional development.


I will regularly share updates about my university journey, including my enrollment, academic progress, engineering projects, and future career development, so that supporters can see the impact of their kindness.


Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my dream of becoming a mechatronics engineer.


With gratitude,


Ao Li

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