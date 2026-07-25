Supporting a Future Cardiologist in Indonesia

Dear Friends and Supporters,





I am a physician from Indonesia, and I am grateful to share that I have been officially accepted into a Cardiology Residency Program.





Becoming a cardiologist has been a long-term dream and a commitment to serving patients with cardiovascular diseases. Heart disease remains one of the leading health challenges in Indonesia, and through this specialist training, I hope to contribute to improving cardiovascular care, patient outcomes, and medical education in my country.





After years of medical education, clinical service, and dedication to caring for patients, I have reached this important milestone. However, pursuing specialist training comes with significant educational expenses that are difficult for me to cover alone.





The total cost required for my cardiology residency education is approximately USD 11,526.11.





I am humbly seeking educational sponsorship and support from individuals, organizations, and anyone who believes in the importance of investing in healthcare professionals. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will be deeply appreciated and will help me continue this journey toward becoming a cardiologist.

All funds raised will be used solely for my residency education expenses.

If you are unable to contribute, sharing this campaign with others would also be a meaningful help.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. Your contribution will not only help one physician achieve a dream, but also support future efforts to improve heart health care for many patients in Indonesia.