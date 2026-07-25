Support an IDF Sniper Recon Unit🇮🇱

We need your help! 🇮🇱

Our IDF Recon Sniper team is currently operating on the frontlines , carrying out some of Israel’s most demanding missions and defensive operations. To continue performing these critical missions safely and effectively, our team urgently needs updated equipment to replace worn and outdated gear.





Funds raised will go toward mission-essential equipment such as optics, vests, sniper-specific gear, protective equipment, and other operational necessities that enhance effectiveness and safety in the field.





Every contribution, no matter the size, directly helps provide the tools we need to carry out our mission and return home safely. We appreciate your support.עם ישראל חי 🇮🇱