Support Amonde and his Content

Give what you think is necessary for me to achieve my goal in taking care of my family and my children. Anything helps. Makes it much easier to focus on creating better and more meaningful content for yall. I want to give you the best product possible. As a nurse that works long 12 shifts and sometimes even 24 hours, I can’t do it on my own. So whatever works best for you works best for me. Thank you all for your continued support. ❤️