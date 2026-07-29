Support America's 250 - Common Sense Revolution!

Support America's 250th Anniversary – Common Sense Revolution – For Such A Time As This!





America turns 250 in 2026 — the most epic patriotic moment in a quarter millennium!





This is our one-time chance to capture the hearts of an entire generation of children before they lose the faith, courage, and common sense that built the greatest nation on earth.

That’s why we’re launching Liberty’s Common Sense Revolution — breathtaking Pixar-quality animated adventures starring Liberty, a wise and witty bald eagle. With humor, heart, and riveting 1776 stories, kids and their families will cheer for Thomas Paine’s Common Sense, stand with George Washington, Betsy Ross, Hyam Salomon, Peter Salem, and join the Sons of Liberty as they discover that biblical truth, freedom, and self-governance are the greatest adventure of all.





Phase 1 debuts this year!

We’re creating original songs, music videos, and short videos that will ignite YouTube, churches, homeschools, and living rooms across America — and prove the life-changing impact of this series.





We only need $30,000 right now to finish the music, animation, and launch.





Your gift will:

1 - Plant unbreakable seeds of faith, courage, and liberty during America’s biggest patriotic celebration in 250 years

2 - Bring the Founding Fathers’ heroic stories to life for hundreds of thousands of children

3 - Give parents and churches the powerful, repeatable content they’ve been praying for





Every dollar sparks the revolution:

$30 reaches a child with multiple episodes.

$300 helps produce a short video.

$3,000+ includes your name as a founding Common Sense Coalition member in the credits.





Will you answer the clarion call?

Join the Common Sense Coalition today and become part of history. Together we will reignite the spirit of 1776 — for such a time as this!





COMMON SENSE

CARRIE ELISE SIMMS

Founder, Director, Writer & Animator

CS@COMMONSENSE1776.COM

239.216.1999





WEBSITE:

COMMONSENSE1776.COM





THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING LIBERTY & COMMON SENSE!