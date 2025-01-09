Support for the Agha Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $7,050
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 7th, 2025, Adonis and Lacy Agha were awakened by a house fire.
By the grace of God, they and their precious family (including kitty!) are safe. However, their material losses are daunting. In an effort to assist them and lighten their load, we are creating this campaign for the convenience of friends and family who would like to help out.
Godspeed Agha Fam!
May the Lord more than restore what the enemy has tried to take from you!
Your family is loved and prayed over during these times. God bless you and strengthen you
Praise the Lord you and your beautiful family are safe, THANK YOU JESUS!!!🙏🏼
You and your family are in our prayers!
Grateful that the Lord had his protection over you all even as you slept. He is truly with us at all times.
So sorry you all are going through this. Praying for God’s peace and presence over the next weeks and months.
We love yall so much and are here for you in any way you need!
Let us know if you need anything else! Send a list of items you would be ok with people donating to you so you don't have to buy everything. We want to help!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.