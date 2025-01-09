Support for the Agha Family

Campaign Image

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 7th, 2025, Adonis and Lacy Agha were awakened by a house fire.
By the grace of God, they and their precious family (including kitty!) are safe. However, their material losses are daunting. In an effort to assist them and lighten their load, we are creating this campaign for the convenience of friends and family who would like to help out.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Godspeed Agha Fam!

Steve and Cheryl
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

May the Lord more than restore what the enemy has tried to take from you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Your family is loved and prayed over during these times. God bless you and strengthen you

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Praise the Lord you and your beautiful family are safe, THANK YOU JESUS!!!🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Grace Presbyterian Chesap
$ 500.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

You and your family are in our prayers!

cheyenne malmstrom
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Grateful that the Lord had his protection over you all even as you slept. He is truly with us at all times.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

So sorry you all are going through this. Praying for God’s peace and presence over the next weeks and months.

Ali and Brian
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

We love yall so much and are here for you in any way you need!

Chris Smith
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Heather Carter
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

Ryan Flug
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Lindy Lindstrom
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Let us know if you need anything else! Send a list of items you would be ok with people donating to you so you don't have to buy everything. We want to help!

George T
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

