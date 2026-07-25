Support Abby’s Surgery and Recovery

Our friend recently suffered a serious injury, breaking her fibula and requiring surgery and ongoing medical care. To make matters even more challenging, she had recently lost her health insurance and is now facing the full cost of treatment out of pocket. Between surgery, follow-up appointments, rehabilitation, and related medical expenses, the total cost of care is expected to exceed $20,000. In addition, she will be unable to work for a period of time while recovering, creating an added financial strain during an already difficult season. We are asking friends, family, and anyone willing to help to come alongside her as she focuses on healing. Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the burden of medical bills and lost income, allowing her to concentrate on recovery rather than financial stress. Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and support.