Support Abbie, Mayah with legal costs

Help Abbie Sommer and Mayah Rebuild Their Lives

Hello, my name is Abbie Sommer, and I am the mother of two daughters, including my eldest daughter, Mayah.

I am seeking support to help fund legal action that I wish to pursue against parties I believe have caused significant harm and distress to my family, including Police Scotland, certain media organisations, and individuals connected to the public controversy surrounding the Lochee incident in Dundee.

Following that incident, I made a public post sharing what the girls involved told me had happened. The story quickly gained widespread attention and became the subject of intense media coverage, public discussion, and online commentary. Since then, my daughter and I have faced ongoing scrutiny, criticism, and judgment that have had a devastating impact on our lives.

The person most affected has been Mayah. She has experienced immense stress and emotional distress as a result of the publicity. One of the most painful moments came when a guidance teacher reportedly told her they would not trust her around children. This was heartbreaking because Mayah has always dreamed of working in childcare and helping young people. Those comments severely damaged her confidence and left her questioning her future.

Our family no longer feels safe or comfortable in our community. We are hoping to raise funds to help with legal costs and to relocate to a new area where we can begin rebuilding our lives away from the attention, judgment, and stress we have experienced.

Any donation, share, or message of support would mean the world to us. Every contribution will help us move forward, seek justice through the appropriate legal channels, and give our family the opportunity to heal and start again.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story.

With gratitude,

Abbie Sommer, Mayah, and Family