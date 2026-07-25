Support Aaliyah & Noah on their Mission Trip to DR

This summer, Aaliyah and Noah have been given a remarkable opportunity: to join Ultimate Workout 36, a 10‑day mission experience in the San Cristóbal Province of the Dominican Republic. Alongside more than 100 teens from around the world, they will help build churches, serve families, support children’s ministry, and assist medical outreach in communities that deeply need care and hope.





For Aaliyah and Noah, this isn’t just a trip — it’s a calling. They are stepping forward with willing hearts, ready to serve, ready to grow, and ready to let God use them in ways that will shape their lives forever. It is a privilege for us, as their church family and community, to stand behind them as they answer that call.





To show our support and partner with them, we are raising funds to help cover their application fees, administrative costs, airfare, transportation and other incidentals. These essential expenses ensure they can safely travel, participate fully, and serve effectively throughout the mission.





Your support is more than financial help — it is an investment in:

Two young people who are choosing service over comfort Their spiritual growth and developing faith The communities in the Dominican Republic who will be blessed by their hands and hearts The future leaders they are becoming through mission work





By giving, you join Aaliyah and Noah’s story. You become part of the impact they will make, the lives they will touch, and the faith they will strengthen — including their own.





Thank you for seeing the value in their journey. Thank you for believing in them. And thank you for the privilege of helping send these two brave teens to serve in the Dominican Republic.