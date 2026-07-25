Support a Young Leader’s Missionary Journey

We are raising funds to support Kashif’s journey as he is an emerging young indigenous missionary.

He was born to a nominal Christian family in Pakistan. Accepted Jesus at the age of 20 through an Operation Mobilization One-Year School program. Since then, he has developed a deep conviction and inspiration to reach the unreached. He has been involved in witnessing to Jesus for over 13 years within the country.





This year, he was selected in YLG4 (Younger Leaders Gathering) by the Lausanne Movement.

It’s a global gathering that will bring together around 1,200 emerging Christian leaders (ages 25–35) from across the world to be equipped, encouraged, and connected for greater impact in God’s mission. The event is scheduled for 16–22 March 2027 in São Paulo State, Brazil.

What’s special is that it’s not just a one-time conference—it’s the start of a long-term journey of mentorship, discipleship, and global collaboration over the years.

For him, this is an opportunity to communicate his calling and vision with Global Missions through this global journey.

We have contributed to raising his journey fee, and he is still in need of raising the travel cost to Brazil next March, along with visa processing costs and other logistics.

Would you be prayerfully able to stand with him and support him to raise funds, if God convicts you?

John 15:12-14













Important Note:

Recipient Relationship: I am Dr. Samuel Namaan, Professor at Moody Bible Institute, USA. I am Kashif’s nominator for Lausanne Movement’s Young Leader Gathering 4. We want to encourage and support this young leader in his journey to be inspired and to be an inspiration. This Fundraiser will help him connect with the global community as he prays and plans to travel to Brazil next March.



