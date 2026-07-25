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Support a Welcoming Place for Mental Health

Goal$65,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMaria Martinez

Support a Welcoming Place for Mental Health

Help Build a Safe Space for Healing

Asking for help is not easy for a lot of people. Finding a therapist who really gets them and makes them feel safe is even tougher.


I have seen firsthand how things like trauma, anxiety, depression, grief, low self-esteem, and unhealthy patterns that get passed down can affect every part of a person's life. I have also seen what happens when someone finally gets the help: they start to feel hopeful again, they rebuild their confidence, they make healthier relationships, and they start to believe that they can really heal.


That is why I went into this profession, Mental Health Counseling.


My goal is to build a place where people can come and feel safe and supported. I want my practice to be a place where teenagers and adults can get the help they need in a welcoming environment. We will help people who are dealing with trauma, anxiety, depression, relationship problems, life changes, and breaking free from unhealthy patterns that have been passed down.


I need to raise $65,000 to make this vision a reality. The money will help us get an office, good technology for online therapy, resources for therapy, and pay for things like licenses and insurance. We also want to reach out to our community and let people know we are here to help. We want to hire more therapists so we can help more people and they do not have to wait as long to get help.


This fundraiser is not about starting a business. It is about creating a place where people can feel heard and understood without being judged. It is about helping people who have been carrying around pain for a time to start building a healthier life.


Every little bit helps, whether it is $10, $25, $50, or more. Your donation can help us get the things we need to help people, like therapy materials. It can help us reach out to someone who is looking for help. It can even help us make our counseling space feel welcoming and comfortable.


Your support means a lot to me. By donating or sharing this fundraiser, you are helping to create a place that's all about healing, hope, and making lasting changes.

Thank you for believing in what we are doing and for helping this dream become a place where people can feel safe enough to heal.


With gratitude,


Maria I. Martinez

Mental Health Counselor.

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