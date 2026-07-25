Support a Veteran's Dream of a Home for His Kids

Help a U.S. Marine Build a Permanent Home for His Children





My name is Ivan Alfonzo, and I proudly served over 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring honorably as a First Sergeant after a career that included overseas assignments and combat service.





Throughout my military career, I accepted every challenge and every deployment because I believed in serving something greater than myself. Like many service members, I missed birthdays, holidays, and precious moments with my kids in order to fulfill my duty.





Today, my mission has changed. My greatest responsibility is no longer leading Marines—it is being the best father I can be for my two children.

After retiring from the military, I made the decision to move to Austria so I could remain close to my children and continue being an active part of their lives. It was a decision made out of love and commitment to my kids, but it also came with significant financial challenges and other sacrifices.





Relocating overseas required substantial personal savings for housing, transportation, establishing a new life, and navigating a different country. At the same time, I have had to devote considerable financial resources to legal representation, travel, and other expenses associated with ongoing custody proceedings so I can continue fighting to remain an active father in my children's lives. These unexpected costs have made it difficult to rebuild financially, even after a lifetime of responsible service and planning.





I am working hard to get back on my feet. I am building a veteran-owned relocation business to support Americans and military families moving to Europe, and I remain committed to providing for my family through my own efforts. However, at this stage of my journey, I cannot accomplish this goal entirely on my own.

My goal is simple: to purchase a modest apartment that my children can truly call their

second home,a place where they have their own bedrooms, where we can build new memories together, do homework at the kitchen table, celebrate birthdays, and simply enjoy the everyday moments that every family deserves.

I am not asking for a luxury home.

I am humbly asking for your collaboration and support in helping me create a stable home for my children while I continue rebuilding my life after military service and the significant financial sacrifices that came with relocating overseas to be near them.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to providing my children with the security and stability they deserve. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign with others would be an incredible act of kindness and support.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for supporting veterans, and for believing that every child deserves a place to call home.





In return, I would be happy to host you in Austria, grab a coffee or engage in social media with you via facebook or instagram.





With sincere gratitude,

God Bless

Ivan Alfonzo

Retired U.S. Marine First Sergeant