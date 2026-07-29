Support a Teacher Out of Work in Hardship

Hello, my name is Mary, I am a teacher who was laid off from work this past year, due to a school funding deficit. I was let go at the end of the past year abruptly.





Each passing day and month of being laid off, I find nyself not being able to take care of basic necessities to live. I am in need of money for rent, food, medical expenses, etc. I hope to be able to raise 5,000 dollars towards paying for these essential needs, while seeking new opportunities of employment.





I greatly appreciate any financial support towards meeting the above needs. May God bless you for your kindness and generosity during my time of financial hardship. My paypal account: @DrMaryF

Thank you and God bless!

Mary