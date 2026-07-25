Support a Tanzanian Student Achieve His Education

My name is AHMEID ALI HAMAD from Tanzania. I dream of studying Environmental Health at SUZA University so I can help improve public health and environmental safety in my community.





Due to financial difficulties, I am struggling to afford university preparation costs, tuition fees, learning materials, and transportation.





I kindly ask for support from good-hearted people around the world. Every contribution, big or small, will help me continue my education journey and build a better future.





Your kindness, prayers, and sharing of this campaign mean a lot to me.





Thank you very much for supporting my dream.