Support a Struggling Mom with Food and Rent

Hello everyone,

I come here today with all the embarrassment in the world to ask for help. I am a mother of three boys: Diego (15), David (13), and Yeshua (10). I have always worked hard to provide for my children on my own, and somehow I have always found a way to move forward. But today, I am desperate.

About a month ago, we lost our home. Since then, my children and I have been struggling every day just to get by. There are days when I can find food, and other days when we cannot eat three full meals. I never imagined we would be in this situation.

I have asked for help everywhere I could and shared my fundraiser many times, but I have not received the support we desperately need. I am trying my best to stay strong for my children, but the weight of everything has become almost unbearable.

Right now, my biggest goal is to raise enough money to secure stable housing and provide food for my children while I continue working to rebuild our lives. Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to having a safe place to call home.

I am not asking for myself—I am asking for my children. They deserve stability, food, and a safe place to sleep. They are the reason I keep fighting, even on the hardest days.

If you are able to help, whether by donating, sharing my fundraiser, or keeping us in your prayers, it would mean more than words can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Even if you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser could help it reach someone who can. That alone means more than you know.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and God bless you.



