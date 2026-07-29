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Support A Small Business Owner in Crisis

Goal$18,200 USD
Raised$10 USD

Fundraiser created byBenjamin Perkins

Fundraiser funds will be received by Benjamin Perkins

Support A Small Business Owner in Crisis

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask strangers for help, but after exhausting every option available to me, I am turning to the kindness of others as a final resort.

For years, I worked hard to build and operate my own businesses, including a dirt hauling business and a party bus/group transportation business. I invested everything I had into trying to create stability for myself and my 16-year-old son. I have always believed in working for what I need, solving my own problems, and pushing through difficult times without asking for charity.

Unfortunately, over the past 13 months, my businesses have experienced an extreme slowdown in customers and income. During that time, I have earned less than $3,000 total despite continuing to work, advertise, maintain equipment, and do everything possible to stay afloat.

To survive, I maxed out my credit cards trying to keep my businesses operating and maintain basic living expenses. I am now behind on my mortgage, vehicle payments, insurance, and other essential bills. My business vehicles urgently need maintenance and repairs, my bank accounts are over drafted, and I am struggling under growing debt, including student loans.

I am at a point where I genuinely fear losing everything I have worked for.

What hurts the most is the fear of no longer being able to provide the stability and support my son deserves. As a father, that feeling is overwhelming.

I am not asking for luxury or an easy way out. I am asking for help getting back on my feet so I can stabilize my finances, repair essential business equipment, protect my home, and continue rebuilding my businesses instead of losing them completely.

Any donation, no matter the size, would help more than I can properly express. Even sharing this campaign with others would mean a great deal to us during this difficult time.

I am deeply grateful to anyone willing to help, pray, encourage, or support us in any way.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

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