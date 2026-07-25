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Support a Single Mum's Dream: Kiwi Kids Thrive

Goal$50,000 NZD
Raised$0 NZD

Fundraiser created byAlganesh Abela

Fundraiser funds will be received by Alganesh Abela

Support a Single Mum's Dream: Kiwi Kids Thrive

🌟👨‍👩‍👧‍👦💕 My heart is full of love for my five incredible children, aged between nine and twenty three. They're the reason I wake up with a smile every morning, even when facing tough times. Life threw me some curveballs recently—my mother fell ill far away in Ethiopia, leaving me with a mix of emotions: worry for her health and longing to be there by her side. These feelings are amplified because I can't afford frequent trips back home; the distance is more than miles between us. 😢🛫 I'm Alganesh, a single mother doing everything in my power to give them the best life possible. From school fees and clothing to sports activities that bring out their inner happiness—it all adds up! Every decision I make affects our lives significantly. It's daunting at times but watching them grow fills me with immense joy despite these challenges we face daily. 🙏💪 I believe in the power of dreams, hope, and perseverance against adversity. My children have dreams: one wants to be a doctor while another aspires to become an engineer or pilot someday! Their ambitions fuel my determination to overcome any obstacle that comes our way... but I need your support to turn these dreams into reality for them. 🌈🚀 I'm reaching out not just because of financial struggles, though it plays a crucial role in our survival. It’s also about creating lasting memories and experiences together as they grow up too quickly before my eyes. ❤️✨ Every donation counts—no matter the amount! Whether you can contribute $5 or more, every dollar brings us closer to making these dreams come true for them: from dance classes that help with coordination to science camps where their curiosity soars high above any challenge they might face in life. 🏫🎈 If my story resonates with your heart and values as deeply as it does mine, please consider contributing today. Your support could make all the difference between watching helplessly or actively participating in shaping their future. 🙏💖 Thank you for reading about our journey thus far—your kindness is a beacon of light during dark times! Let’s turn dreams into reality together because every child deserves to live a life filled with hope, love, and endless possibilities just like my little ones do each day despite the odds. 🙌💕✨ With gratitude, Alganesh

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