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Support a Scholar, Empower Futures - Dreams!

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byWendy Wertz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Wendy Wertz

Support a Scholar, Empower Futures - Dreams!

🌟 It was a crisp fall morning, the kind where you can feel your breath fog up into the air and every leaf on the ground seems to be painting its final masterpiece before surrender. That’s when I received an email—one that would change our lives forever. 😱 My son had been accepted into college, one of those places filled with dreams waiting to unfold like a blooming flower in spring. But as we scoured through his acceptance letter, something felt amiss: the tuition fees looming large and daunting on paper. You see, my son is first generation—his path carved out from sheer determination, ambition, and resilience against all odds. He’s worked tirelessly not just to get into college but also to excel academically while juggling part-time jobs to support his education. And here stood the reality: a $1200 gap that could potentially halt his dreams in their tracks. It was heartbreaking, knowing how close he had come and yet feeling powerless because of financial constraints. We were already paying monthly for housing; every penny counted twice over these days. But my son’s eyes sparkled with hope—a beacon lighting the way forward despite the dark shadows looming large around us. That glimmer in his eye sparked something within me, a resolve that we wouldn't let this dream fade into oblivion just because of money. 🤝 Today, I stand before you not as an advocate or a campaign manager but simply as a parent standing alongside my son on the precipice of opportunity knocking loudly at our door. We are pleading with you—yes, YOU—to help bridge that $1200 gap so he can continue his journey towards becoming who he’s meant to be without unnecessary barriers clouding his path forward. Let me leave you with this: "Education is not the filling of a pail but the lighting of a fire." -William Butler Yeats. Imagine if we all join hands in igniting that flame for young minds like my son's—what dreams they could dare to dream! Your donation, no matter how small or large, can make an enormous difference and turn this stumbling block into stepping stones towards achieving bigger goals than anyone of us might ever imagine. Let’s help him step into a future where the possibilities are endless because we believed in them enough to invest today—for our children, for their dreams, for generations yet unborn. 💙🌈

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