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Support a Powerful Film About Grief and Healing

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGarrett Brenneman

Fundraiser funds will be received by Garrett Brenneman

Support a Powerful Film About Grief and Healing

Through The Darkness is an intimate, contained drama about a married couple navigating the aftermath of a devastating loss. Set almost entirely within their home, this film follows the quiet unraveling of their relationship as grief reshapes how they speak, move, and see each other.

Haunted by memories and unresolved guilt, Samual withdraws into silence while Mandy struggles to hold their lives together. Their shared routines (meals, mornings, nights) become emotional battlegrounds where love and resentment exist side by side. As outside help pushes them to confront what they’ve been avoiding, the couple is forced to face how grief has altered not just their family, but who they are to each other.

Rather than focusing on plot twists, this film centers on emotional realism, restrained performances, and small, human moments that reveal the cost of unspoken pain. It’s a story about love under pressure, the distance grief creates between people, and the fragile possibility of connection when everything feels broken.


The reason I wrote this Script is because I wanted to explore the depth of human emotion, especially between a husband and wife who deal with major grief, but don't know how to grieve together. My connection to this story is that I have lost many loved ones (particularly my best friend) at a very young age. I remember the intense emotion and exactly how devastating it was. So, with this film, I wanted to channel that emotion I felt at that young age. I wanted to show that even though you may be going through the darkest time of your life, there is always a way through the darkness. And most importantly I wanted to create an open honest dialogue for people to talk about their grief.


Our mission is to create a raw, human portrait of grief that helps the viewers feel seen and hopefully sparks and encourages honest conversations about grief and healing.


As of right now we are focusing our efforts on raising funds for production costs and anything we receive over that amount will go towards our postproduction efforts

This budget is focused on putting the highest value on the screen. With most of the funds going toward production, covering crew, equipment, locations, and on-set needs to ensure we have a smooth shoot with a strong visual quality.

Cast compensation is prioritized to secure grounded, emotionally authentic performances. Pre-production funds support the foundation of the film, including permits, insurance, costumes, hair and makeup, and production design to establish the film’s grounded, intimate look.

Post-production resources are dedicated to editing, sound design, score, and festival submissions, ensuring the final film is polished, emotionally impactful, and ready for the festival circuit. A small portion is reserved for contingency and promotion, allowing flexibility for unexpected needs and early marketing support.


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