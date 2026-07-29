Support a Mom and Teachers Summer Transition

I recently graduated from college and am currently working toward finishing my teaching certifications so I can begin my career as a teacher. Becoming a teacher has always been important to me because I truly love helping children learn, grow, and feel supported. As a mom, I understand how much children need guidance, patience, and encouragement, and I want to bring those qualities into my future classroom. Graduating was a huge accomplishment for me and my family, but the transition into starting my career has also brought unexpected financial challenges. Right now, I am working long hours, 9–6 five days a week, just to make ends meet. Because we live about 15 minutes outside of town, my children are spending most of their summer stuck at home without many opportunities to go places or enjoy activities.





My goal is to be able to take the summer off so I can focus on completing my certifications, applying and interviewing for teaching positions, and most importantly, spending quality time with my kids before starting this next chapter in our lives. The funds raised would help cover living expenses so I can focus on making my teaching career become a reality while still being present for my family.





Any support is truly appreciated, whether it’s a donation, a share, or simply words of encouragement. If you’re a stay-at-home mom or someone who understands the challenges of balancing family, work, and career goals, I hope my story resonates with you. Thank you for taking the time to read and support my family during this important season of our lives.