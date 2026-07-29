Support a Future Educator and Community Leader









Dear Family, Friends, and Supporters,





We are reaching out with grateful hearts to ask for your support as our daughter begins an exciting new chapter in her life. This fall, she will attend the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she has been accepted into the prestigious Lloyd International Honors College. She plans to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in History/Secondary Education with a minor in Theater, combining her passion for learning, leadership, and the arts to become an educator who inspires future generations.





Throughout her high school career, she has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and service. She graduated with a 4.0 GPA and ranked 9th in her graduating class. Beyond the classroom, she challenged herself to become involved in numerous organizations and activities, developing skills that will serve her well throughout her life.





Her accomplishments include:





• Student Government Association (SGA)

• Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)

• National Beta Club

• National English Honor Society

• Yearbook Staff

• Speech and Debate

• Academic Challenge Team

• Battle of the Books

• Theater Program





Perhaps one of her most meaningful achievements has been her commitment to serving others. In the past year alone, she completed more than 210 hours of community service, demonstrating a genuine desire to make a positive impact in her community and help those around her.





We could not be prouder of the young woman she has become. Her dedication, work ethic, and servant's heart have opened doors to incredible opportunities. However, despite careful planning, financial aid, scholarships, and family contributions, we still face a gap in funding for her college tuition and educational expenses.





We are asking for your help in covering the remaining costs of tuition, fees, textbooks, housing, and other essential educational expenses. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden and allow her to focus on her studies, service opportunities, and personal growth.





If you are unable to contribute financially, we would greatly appreciate your prayers and your help sharing this campaign with others.





Your generosity is an investment in a young woman who has worked tirelessly to achieve her goals and who is committed to giving back to her community through education and service. We are excited to see all that she will accomplish, and we thank you for considering supporting her journey.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, encouragement, and support.



