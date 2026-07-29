Support a Father In Need!

Life can change in an instant. Over the past several months, I've faced a series of serious heart health issues that have me unable to work and struggling with everyday tasks. Standing and walking for extended periods has become difficult, and I'm still waiting to receive medical care and treatment in mid-July. As a result, medical bills have continued to pile up while my ability to earn an income has been greatly impacted. I'm now facing the very real possibility of losing my home during an already overwhelming health battle.





The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward medical expenses, housing costs, and basic living necessities for my family while I focus on my health and recovery. Most importantly, this support would help provide stability for my children, who have built them self a life in Baldwin City ks through school, sports, friendships, and community activities. Keeping them in the town they know and love would mean everything during this difficult time.





While the circumstances of life have changed, the hope remains the same: to help someone facing a serious medical hardship stay afloat and remain present for the children who care about him. Any donation, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much. Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this challenging time.